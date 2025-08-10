Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,979 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 6,572.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 107,785 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

