Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.71. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$34.03 and a 1-year high of C$46.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total transaction of C$480,488.00. Also, Senior Officer Naveed Irshad sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total transaction of C$200,977.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,604. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

Read More

