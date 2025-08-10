Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head to Head Review

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Technology Solutions and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Cass Information Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Technology Solutions has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 13.22% 9.02% 0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and Cass Information Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $199.19 million 2.74 $19.17 million $1.86 22.17

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.