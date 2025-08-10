Reviewing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) & NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and NexGen Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow $2.56 million 397.52 N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$56.60 million ($0.25) -27.52

Risk & Volatility

Deep Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy.

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -18.88% -13.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deep Yellow and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 0.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 4 2 3.33

Summary

NexGen Energy beats Deep Yellow on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

