Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) vs. Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC) Financial Survey

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) and Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Brand House Collective’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 2.71% 6.39% 3.02% Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haverty Furniture Companies and Brand House Collective, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brand House Collective has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Brand House Collective”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.47 $19.96 million $1.15 18.37 Brand House Collective $441.36 million 0.06 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.72

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haverty Furniture Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Brand House Collective on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Brand House Collective

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.