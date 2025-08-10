Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 975.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 87.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $98.27 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

