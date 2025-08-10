Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Sushi USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.
NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $938.30 million, a PE ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $110.66.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
