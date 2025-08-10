Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.