Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.10) by $7.85. On average, analysts expect Allarity Therapeutics to post $-78 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Free Report ) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Allarity Therapeutics worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLR. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLR

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.