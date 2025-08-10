Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.10) by $7.85. On average, analysts expect Allarity Therapeutics to post $-78 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-47 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLR. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.
About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
