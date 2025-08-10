Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $8.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.1524.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,915,000 after acquiring an additional 576,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,791,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 375,271 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,410,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,213,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 146,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

