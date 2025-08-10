Critical Comparison: American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW – Get Free Report) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Caresource and Joint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joint $52.79 million 3.11 -$8.53 million ($0.33) -32.55

American Caresource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Caresource and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Caresource 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00

Joint has a consensus target price of $16.3333, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than American Caresource.

Profitability

This table compares American Caresource and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Caresource N/A N/A N/A Joint -7.02% 0.67% 0.16%

Summary

Joint beats American Caresource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers’ compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

