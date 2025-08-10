Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 657,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,050,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,808,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,232,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 249,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,785 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $94.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

