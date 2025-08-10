The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Increased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 417.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,971 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,260,000 after purchasing an additional 523,627 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 47.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,478,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,090,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 439,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Trade Desk Trading Down 38.6%

TTD stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

