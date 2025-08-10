Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 20,863 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 306.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.85. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.76 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $137.27 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,768,191.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,827,448.08. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,394.08. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,111 shares of company stock worth $106,345,639. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

