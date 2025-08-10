Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $460,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.79 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

