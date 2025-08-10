Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 72,504 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,504 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $71.79 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.