Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after buying an additional 1,811,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

