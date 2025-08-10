Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7,698.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 708,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $28,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $141.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

