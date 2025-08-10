Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.57% of East West Bancorp worth $692,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,138,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,984. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

