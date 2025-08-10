Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,773,851 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG
Alphabet Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of GOOG opened at $202.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.