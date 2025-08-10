Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,636,673 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $627,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,948,000 after buying an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in PDD by 4,562.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110,042 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,972,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,823,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. PDD’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.