O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,840 shares of company stock worth $6,629,176. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

