Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.68 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

