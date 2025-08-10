Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Down 1.8%

RGEN stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -445.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

