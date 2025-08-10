Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

