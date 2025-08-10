Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 44 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $109,988,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 110.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,244,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $749.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.63. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.