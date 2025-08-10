Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

EXC opened at $45.32 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

