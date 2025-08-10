Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $153.71 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.