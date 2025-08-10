Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,494,000 after buying an additional 497,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,132,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,093,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,352 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.