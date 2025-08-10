Covestor Ltd Sells 218 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $198.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.88. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $202.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.