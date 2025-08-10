Pandora Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after buying an additional 1,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6%

ACWI stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.