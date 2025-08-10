Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,890 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 116.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 221,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 899,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

