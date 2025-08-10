Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 49,500 Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 100,808.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Telos by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Telos Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLS

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.