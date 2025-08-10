Covestor Ltd Acquires 4,066 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 203,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Anterix were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 188.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

