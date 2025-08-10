Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,781 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 86,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.