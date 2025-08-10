ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $382.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.12 and a 200-day moving average of $439.99. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.30 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.