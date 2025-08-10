Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

