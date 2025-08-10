Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $61.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

