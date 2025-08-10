Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 203,447 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24,780.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.