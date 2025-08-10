Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.2083.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 339,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,894.48. This trade represents a 28.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

