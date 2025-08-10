Best Esports Stocks To Watch Now – August 7th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden, Sphere Entertainment, and GameSquare are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is tied to competitive video gaming—this includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware or peripheral manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the fast-growing esports market powered by rising viewership, sponsorships and media rights, while accepting the sector’s unique volatility and evolving revenue models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 4,717,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. 212,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,931. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $115.68 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.51. 74,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average is $198.89. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 309,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 6,607,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

Featured Articles