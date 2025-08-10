Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,959 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 4,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 389,097 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,526,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,543,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

