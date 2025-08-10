XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,254 Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Macro Bank were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macro Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macro Bank from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Macro Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $118.42.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.49 billion. Macro Bank had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Further Reading

