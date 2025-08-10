Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 105,554 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,300,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, July 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $4,594,765.62.

On Wednesday, June 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $1,767,501.73.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 9.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.