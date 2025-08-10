UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $1,700,153.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,098,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,645. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Monday, August 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $1,700,153.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $1,676,150.84.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60.

On Monday, July 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $1,696,152.64.

On Friday, July 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $1,692,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $1,860,167.40.

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92.

UWM Trading Up 0.9%

UWM stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UWM by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 777,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UWM

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.