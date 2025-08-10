Top Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – August 7th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, ServiceNow, D-Wave Quantum, and Chart Industries are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent equity shares in companies whose core business is transforming raw materials into finished goods through industrial processes. They give investors exposure to sectors like automotive, machinery, electronics and consumer goods, and their performance often tracks closely with economic cycles and capital-expenditure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $9.89 on Thursday, reaching $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,161,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334,824. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $9.39 on Thursday, hitting $247.04. 7,478,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,882. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.98. 10,060,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,569. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.31. 5,994,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.68. The company has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $46.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $865.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,112. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $988.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $947.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,469,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,344,727. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,908. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

