Oil Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

ServiceNow, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity securities representing ownership stakes in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, transportation or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance offers investors exposure to the energy sector and is influenced by factors such as changes in oil prices, geopolitical events and regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $47.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $864.87. 1,621,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $988.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $947.68. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.66. 2,739,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,547. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,471,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $454.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

OXY stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 14,052,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,092,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.53. 4,044,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,462. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $359.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

