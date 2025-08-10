Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $25.20. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 38,724 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
