Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 7,736 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 342.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
United Bankshares Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.75 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Report on UBSI
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.