Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 7,736 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 342.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.75 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

