lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $88,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $189.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.03. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $423.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.91.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

